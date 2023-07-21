Fire Destroys Office Of Senator Rand Paul

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

1:26 PM – Friday, July 21, 2023

A fire at the building that houses the office of Senator Rand Paul, along with a local law firm, heavily damaged the building and the offices inside.

According to the Daily News, spokeswoman of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Katie McKee, Fire crews had received reports of the fire early Friday morning around 2 a.m., once they arrived on scene additional units were called in due to the intensity of the fire.

According to authorities, six units had to trim down nearby trees in order to be able to hose down the second-story office windows. Firefighters also manned the aerials on firetrucks in order to be able to combat the fire from above. The fire took the efforts of nine total units in order to be contained.

The fire caused the roof of the building to collapse and heavy gray smoke to linger after the flames were extinguished.

Senator Paul (R-Ky.) released a statement saying that he was thankful for the first responders and their efforts to extinguish the flames, and that he is currently working with authorities to assess the damages that were caused, and what started the blaze.

“We have a very well-established emergency management plan,” he said. “And have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians.”

The fire happened a day after Dr. Anthony Fauci was officially referred to the Department of Justice by Paul for prosecution for lying to Congress under oath. According to the Senator, Fauci had repeatedly lied to Congress in an effort to cover up material regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“[W]e ended up referring him [Dr. Fauci] again this week to the Department of Justice, for prosecution for lying to Congress” Paul had told Breitbart News Daily.

No injuries were reported after the fire and the cause is still currently under investigation.

