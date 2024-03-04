Filmmaker Michael Moore Says ‘White European Christians’ Are To Blame For Jewish Persecution, Not Hamas

Producer Harvey Weinstein and filmmaker Michael Moore attend a luncheon celebrating Moore’s documentary “Sicko’ at The Four Seasons Restaurant, hosted by Harvey Weinstein in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:37 PM – Monday, March 4, 2024

Michael Moore, a left-wing filmmaker, producer, and activist, absolved Palestinians and Palestinian Islamic groups of any guilt for the ongoing assault against Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas, while accusing “White European Christians” of thousands of years of anti-Jewish oppression.

He asserted that despite having “committed no crime,” Palestinians have been subjected to oppression and are being imprisoned in an open-air prison for the past fifteen years.

He made his claims in a Sunday interview with Ayman Mohyeldin at MSNBC.

“Can somebody tell me right now, what crime the Palestinian people as a group, have committed… what is the crime? Because according to my knowledge of history, the enemies of Israel who have been persecuting the Israelis, the Jewish people of this world, have been persecuted for 5,000 years.”

“But for the last 2,000 years, most of the persecution has come from white, European-centric Christians… That’s been your enemy; no Palestinian helped to build Auschwitz, no Palestinian stood on the docks of New York City, when boatloads of Jewish refugees were trying to escape the Holocaust and came here to be protected by this country and were turned away at the docks of New York and sent back to Germany to die… No Palestinian did that; no Palestinian ran the Spanish inquisition. Your enemy is not the Palestinian people; it is white Christian European people who have been slaughtering Jews for the last 2,000 years. And let’s just call it for what it is. But why are they [Palestinians] in an open air prison?”

However, Moore’s insinuation that Hitler and the Nazis were religiously Christian is a popular fallacy that many left-wing individuals consistently attempt to claim and carry on, even though it would be highly hypocritical for a Nazi to worship Jesus since he was Jewish, in addition to his disciples. Hitler, who was a well-documented vegetarian and methamphetamine user, was extremely intrigued by other religions. In fact, the Nazi swastika symbol was inspired by a “holy symbol” prevalent in Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism for centuries.

Hitler routinely mocked and disparaged Christianity, seeing it as a “flabby” and “meek” religion that preached too much indulgence, and he held it responsible for a great deal of Germany’s woes. He detested having to fight against the beliefs of Christianity for control over the German people as well. Hitler saw Christianity as a threat to his ambition of having all Germans swear total allegiance to him. When Hitler would “positively” cite Christianity, many historians attributed this to the fact that a very large percentage of Germans considered themselves to be Christians at the time. So just as any modern-day presidential nominee has previously fabricated their own religious beliefs in order to attract a majority of voters who hold a higher demographic, Hitler was utilizing similar tactics.

“You see, it’s been our misfortune to have the wrong religion. Why didn’t we [Germany] have the religion of the Japanese, who regard sacrifice for the fatherland as the highest good? The Mohameddan religion too, would have been much more compatible to us than Christianity. Why did it have to be Christianity with its meekness and flabbiness?” Hitler said in a speech.

“Science cannot lie, for it’s always striving, according to the momentary state of knowledge, to deduce what is true. When it makes a mistake, it does so in good faith. It’s Christianity that’s the liar. It’s in perpetual conflict with itself,” according to the Nazi leader’s “Table Talk,” a series of WWII monologues delivered by Adolf Hitler, which were transcribed from 1941 to 1944.

Later in the discussion, Moore expressed his concerns that Donald Trump would side with an “authoritarian in Tel Aviv” if he were to win back the presidency in November, as he concluded his rambling speech. The filmmaker of Fahrenheit 9/11 urged President Joe Biden to prevent Trump from regaining office by stating that “Trump is a bad guy” and that it is Moore’s self-described mission to persuade millions of young people of this.

Moore has also previously commented on racial and religious issues as well as Middle East politics.

Moore chastised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November of last year, alleging that his “failed” leadership was the cause of Hamas’ terror strike on southern Israel on October 7th.

Additionally, the Oscar-winning director referred to Netanyahu as a “Trumpian,” drawing comparisons between him and the presumed Republican nominee for the presidency in 2024.

Back in 2020, Moore blamed “White men” for the ascent of President Donald Trump, stating in a podcast that White men needed to “make amends” for the previous administration.

“Men—especially White men—have a big responsibility to make amends for the Trump era,” Moore maintained. “Those amends will happen. People will see the error of their ways.” “They will be the minority. They’re already the minority,” Moore said, referring to White men, with a subtle smirk on his face.

