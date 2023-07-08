Fiery plane crash claims six lives

(Photo by JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

10:10 AM – Saturday, July 8, 2023

A plane crashed over a field in Southern California, resulting in the tragic deaths of six individuals on Saturday morning.

The incident took place near Murrieta, California, a city located in southwest Riverside County, between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The aircraft, identified as a Cessna C550 business jet, caught fire and ignited approximately one acre of surrounding vegetation.

According to KTLA, the flight had initially departed from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before it crashed into the field.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the plane engulfed in flames. The Riverside County Fire Department confirmed that all six occupants of the plane were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 4:15 a.m. The names of the crash victims have not yet been disclosed.

Investigations into the crash are reportedly being conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story.

