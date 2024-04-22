Fetterman Endorses Mitt Romney To Be Next Harvard President

Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is interviewed at the Silicon Slopes Tech Conference on January 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:40 PM –Monday, April 22, 2024

Democrat Senator John Fetterman has endorsed failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney to serve as the next president of Harvard University.

On Monday, Fetterman (D-Pa.), who graduated from Harvard in 1999 with Master of Public Policy degree, endorsed an op-ed written in The Washington Post stating that: “Harvard is in an almighty mess. Let Mitt Romney clean it up.”

The op-ed, written by David Rosen, went on to say that Romney (R-Utah) would utilize his “unique bridge-building character” to break apart Harvard’s “age of toxic polarization.”

“As we saw with the disastrous congressional testimony of then-President Claudine Gay, leadership matters,” Rosen wrote. “The university president must be the flag-bearer of our values. There is no doubt that there are other Americans of similar standing and stature, but Romney’s unique bridge-building character is precisely what Harvard needs in an age of toxic polarization. A Harvard alumnus, he is an eloquent and experienced administrator who has consistently demonstrated his political independence in defense of what is right, rather than what is expedient.”

The university has been without a permanent president since December. Former Harvard President Claudine Gay stepped down from her position after mounting charges of plagiarism and lingering questions about her capacity to combat anti-Semitism on the college campus following her catastrophic congressional hearing on December 5th.

Currently, Harvard University’s veteran provost, Jewish physician and economist Alan Garber, is temporarily replacing Gay in the role. He took office on January 2nd, 2024.

Like Fetterman, Romney is an alum of the Ivy-League University. He graduated in 1975 with a Juris Doctor degree.

The senator will reportedly have much free time on his hands, as he announced back in September that he will not be seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate.

