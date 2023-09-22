Fetterman Agrees To Wear Suit To ‘Save Democracy,’ Avoid Government Shutdown

(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Democrat Senator John Fetterman offered the GOP a deal, he will wear a suit on the Senate floor if they avoid a government shutdown.

However, Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) proposed deal comes with certain conditions. The Senator said House Republicans must pass a government funding bill and be in support of Ukraine in their ongoing war in Russia.

“If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week,” Fetterman said in a Wednesday statement.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stopped enforcing the Senate dress code to accommodate Fetterman’s refusal to wear a suit.

During rare occasions, the Democrat is seen in his business attire, and is mostly seen in the Capitol wearing a hoodie and gym shorts.

Since the rule change, Fetterman has openly mocked Republicans who have spoken out against it.

However, Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill), said he is questioning the new dress code enforcement rule.

“I’m concerned about it. You know, the senator in question from Pennsylvania is a personal friend,” Durbin told SiriusXM host Steve Scully in a clip from “The Briefing with Steve Scully,” which is set to air in full on Friday,

“I think we need to have standards when it comes to what we’re wearing on the floor of the Senate. And we’re in the process of discussing that right now as to what those standards will be,” Durbin said.

“I can’t understand exactly what [Schumer] was thinking at that point,” he continued. “I want to give him the benefit of the doubt until I speak to him, but I think the Senate needs to act on this.”

Meanwhile, Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is gathering a proposal to restore the Senate’s dress code due to outspoken criticism of the recent changes made by Schumer.

Manchin’s office said they will introduce the resolution next week “to ensure the Senate dress code remains consistent with previous expectations.”

