Fetterman admits he was not the right senator for PA

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) in the old senate chamber for the Ceremonial Swearing on January 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. Today members of the 118th Congress will be sworn in and the House of Representatives will hold votes on a new Speaker of the House. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 2:25 PM – Friday, April 21, 2023

In an interview with NPR published on Thursday, Senator John Fetterman said that he felt like he was “not the kind of senator” that his state deserved while describing the breadth of his battles with depression.

In his first interview since returning to the Senate, the stroke survivor admitted to his shortcomings as a politician, and as a family man.

“And when I was in the throes of depression, if I was being 100% honest, I was not the kind of senator that was deserved by Pennsylvanians. I wasn’t the kind of partner that I owe to my wife, Gisele, or to my children, Karl, Grace, and August,” Fetterman (D-Pa.)said.

He also made note of some of the recommendations his physicians made to him for the treatment of his depression, such as avoiding social media and the news.

The interview with NPR started out with compliments for Fetterman’s “transparency” regarding his mental health difficulties, which he displayed during his depression therapy. According to the publication, “Fetterman’s public acknowledgment of his own mental health struggles is rare for politicians, even as depression has become an increasingly common challenge for Americans.”

The news platform claimed that “With his transparency, Fetterman has created a platform for discussing mental health issues, and encouraged other politicians to share their own stories.”

The senator advised people to seek therapy and assistance if they felt they might need it, drawing on his own experience in doing so. If I had sought assistance sooner, I wouldn’t have had to put my family, myself, and my coworkers through that.

