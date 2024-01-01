Female Chipotle Employee Beaten By Enraged Couple Over Extra Chicken Charge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: A Chipotle Mexican Grill sign is seen in the Park Slope neighborhood on April 29, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

12:17 PM – Monday, January 1, 2024

Police confirmed that a furious couple violently attacked a Chipotle employee in South Carolina after discovering on their receipt that their order of extra chicken would come with an additional charge.

On December 10th, Jamel Williams, 36, and Kayla Pyle, 34, who are both from Charlotte, North Carolina, placed an order inside of a Chipotle establishment located in Indian Land, which sits on the border of North Carolina and South Carolina and is around 20 miles Northwest of Charlotte.

During their restaurant encounter, a heated argument broke out when a 20-year-old Chipotle employee said that Pyle’s request for additional chicken would cost more, according to local officials.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that the unidentified worker was reportedly “so upset” with the interaction that she endured with the two customers that she decided to leave her shift early to go home.

However, it remains unknown what was discussed between the two quarreling parties.

Williams, who is considerably larger than the employee at 6-feet, 3-inches tall and 300 pounds (lbs), entered the dining room from the opposite side and approached the victim as she made her way to the exiting door, according to the police.

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office also made a statement regarding the incident.

“He pushed her to the floor and began hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

Pyle then joined in and started to attack the worker along with Williams.

The vicious attack was captured on Chipotle security footage, which has been uploaded and shared across the internet. It shows the Chipotle employee falling to the ground and curling up to protect herself.

In the background, customers can be heard yelling and screaming at the couple to stop. At one point, Williams, who was wearing red pants, can be seen throwing a massive “sucker punch” at the employee.

Police officers were alerted about the situation and arrived at the fast-food restaurant, but Williams and Pyle had already fled the scene in a Dodge Charger by the time that officers arrived.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile made a statement about the situation.

“I don’t know what was said between Pyle and the victim, but the victim was leaving for home and was chased down from behind by Williams and attacked in the dining room of the restaurant,” stated Faile. “The assault was completely unjustified. I hope the victim has recovered from her injuries.”

Williams and Pyle were identified with the assistance of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses provided a description and tag number of the Dodge Charger, according to law enforcement.

On Wednesday, arrest warrants were issued for Pyle and Williams, which accused Pyle of second-degree assault and battery and Williams of first-degree assault and battery.

“I encourage them to turn themselves in and let the judicial system run its course in this case,” Faile declared.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

