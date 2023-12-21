Federal Judge Blocks Calif. Law That Would Prohibit Carrying Firearms In Most Public Places

(Photo by MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images)

1:07 PM – Thursday, December 21, 2023

A federal judge has blocked a California law, that if passed, would have banned the carrying of firearms in most public places.

United States District Judge Cormac Carney blocked the law on Wednesday, stating that the ruling violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and stops people from being able to defend themselves.

“[The ruling is] sweeping, repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court,” he wrote.

The law, which was signed in September by Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), was scheduled to go into effect on January 1st.

It would have made it illegal for anyone to carry a concealed weapon in 26 locations, such as zoos, churches, and public playgrounds.

Regardless of a person’s eligibility for a concealed carry permit, the prohibition would still be in effect. One exception would be privately held companies that display signs indicating that firearms are permitted on their property.

California’s Association’s President Chuck Michel released a statement, saying that the court “saw through the State’s gambit.”

“California progressive politicians refuse to accept the Supreme Court’s mandate from the Bruen case and are trying every creative ploy they can imagine to get around it,” he said.

Newsom also released a statement in response to the ruling stating that he will keep pushing for stricter gun laws.

“Defying common sense, this ruling outrageously calls California’s data-backed gun safety efforts ‘repugnant.’ What is repugnant is this ruling, which greenlights the proliferation of guns in our hospitals, libraries, and children’s playgrounds — spaces, which should be safe for all,” he said.

