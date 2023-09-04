Federal Appeals Court Revives FDA Lawsuit Regarding Anti-Ivermectin Campaign

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

A federal appeals court overturned a prior judgment on Friday, enabling a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lawsuit involving its campaign against the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 to proceed.

In a lawsuit filed against the FDA last year, three different doctors asserted that the agency had overstepped its boundaries in its anti-ivermectin campaign, “acting more like a medical body than a regulator.”

A district judge had originally ruled that the lawsuit could not proceed, but in a Friday decision, the 5th Circuit Appeals judge gave the physicians new hope by remanding the matter to a lower court for reconsideration.

“FDA is not a physician. It has authority to inform, announce, and apprise — but not to endorse, denounce, or advise,” said Judge Don Willett. “The Doctors have plausibly alleged that FDA’s Posts fell on the wrong side of the line between telling about and telling to.”

Ivermectin is an anti-parasite drug that is frequently prescribed to horses but also occasionally prescribed to people as well. The FDA’s campaign, which featured viral posters stating “You are not a horse,” underscored the agency’s warnings that it should not be used to treat the COVID-19 virus.

“Although [the] FDA has approved ivermectin for certain uses in humans and animals, it has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19, nor has the agency stated that it is safe or effective for that use,” the agency’s recommendations stated.

While a handful of people were reportedly hospitalized and some even died from the drug, which occurs if one takes ivermectin in addition to certain other medications, many groups still welcomed it as a miracle cure and claimed to receive beneficial results for their health.

However, In 2021, a review of 14 studies on the use of ivermectin concluded that there was insufficient evidence to justify its usage, adding that “few [of the studies] are considered high quality.”

Yet, “It must be acknowledged that some of these studies were possibly intentionally designed to yield predetermined findings,” researchers maintained.

Besides COVID-19, there have also been reports from those suffering from autoimmune disorders who claim that ivermectin helped combat their negative symptoms and that they have been taking the anti-parasite drug for years.

The National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization are two organizations that have consistently advised against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The anti-ivermectin FDA campaign, according to the three doctors, damaged their doctoral reputations since they had previously encouraged the use of the drug. One doctor was expelled from a medical school, and another was even suspended from working at a hospital.

“This case has broad implications for protecting the practice of medicine from unlawful interference by the FDA,” the doctors’ attorney, Jared Kelson, said in a statement. “It’s about ensuring that federal agencies act only within their statutory authority. The FDA crossed a bright line here.”

One of the pro-liberty plaintiffs in the case, Mary Talley Bowen, praised the decision on Friday.

“A small win, or at least a step forward, in a monumental battle to protect the doctor-patient relationship from government tyranny… ONWARD!” Bowen said.

