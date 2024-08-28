Fed. Appeals Court Rules Fla. Can Enforce Ban On Trans Treatments For Minors

A Transgender Pride Flag is held above the crowd of LGBTQ+ activists during the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s “Drag March LA: The March on Santa Monica Boulevard”, in West Hollywood, California, on Easter Sunday April 9, 2023. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

6:00 PM – Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit stayed a lower court decision on Monday, meaning that the state can now begin enforcing a 2023 law prohibiting doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and hormone therapy to minors.

In its 2-1 ruling, the court’s majority suggested that they did not believe that the law intends to harm or discriminate against transgender people, in contract to an opinion a district court had reached.

The two judges that voted in the majority, Judges Britt Grant and Robert Luck, were both appointed by 45th President Donald J. Trump.

Florida’s law will remain in effect while the court reaches a final determination on the constitutionality of the statute.

