FDA Removing Anti-Ivermectin Posts After Settling Lawsuit

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge

5:28 PM – Tuesday, March 26, 2024

The Food and Drug Administration has agreed to remove all social media posts urging people to avoid the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment.

Advertisement

The agreement comes after doctors filed a lawsuit in 2022 claiming that the administration unlawfully attempted to block the use of ivermectin.

The case was initially turned down, citing the FDA’s sovereign immunity.

However, a Fifth Circuit Appellate Court overturned the ruling, saying that the FDA is “not a physician.”

Beginning in 2021, the FDA began a campaign urging people not to use ivermectin as treatment for COVID-19. The administration indicated that it “is intended for animals,” and went as far as to refer to the drug as “horse paste.”

However, for decades prior to the pandemic, the Nobel Prize winning medication was administered to humans.

Following last week’s ruling, the FDA now take down several social media posts pushing anti-ivermectin rhetoric.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!