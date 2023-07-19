FBI Told Hunter Investigator To Deny Responding To Committee Questions

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

10:16 AM – Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned a former supervisor within the agency who was investigating Hunter Biden that he was expected to “decline to answer” certain questions that were expected from the House Oversight Committee regarding the case.

Advertisement

The letter, which was obtained by the New York Post, was sent by FBI General Counsel Jason Jones on Sunday afternoon, a day before the agent was scheduled to testify before the committee.

“[T]he Department expects that you will decline to respond to questions seeking non-public information likely covered by one or more components of executive privilege or other significant confidentiality interests,” Jones wrote. “In particular information about deliberations or ongoing investigative activity in law enforcement matters.”

Jones went on to say that the agent should “refer such questions to the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs” instead of answering them, so that the agency can consider the questions beforehand and that they would be able to protect the Executive Branch’s “confidentiality interests.”

“You should instead refer such questions to the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs. Consistent with longstanding practice,” the letter stated. “This will afford the Department the full opportunity to consider particular questions and possible accommodations that may fulfill the Committee’s legitimate need for information while protecting Executive Branch confidentiality interests.”

The case was referred to as “ongoing” in the letter which was similar to the wording that was used with Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss. The use of the wording has caused congressional Republicans to suspect that the intent is to hinder their demands for records and testimony.

Hunter Biden’s team has maintained that their client’s legal exposure was over after the plea deal that was made in June on the two misdemeanor tax fraud charges and a gun possession felony, which is expected to be expunged following his probation.

The letter went on to say that department officials, including former officials, “are obligated to protect non-public information they learned in the course of their work.”

“Department officials, including those who have left the Department, are obligated to protect non-public information they learned in the course of their work,” Jones said. “Such information could be subject to various privileges, including law enforcement, deliberative process, attorney work product, and attorney-client privileges, and privacy interests. Current and former Department officials also must protect classified information, sources and methods, and grand jury information protected by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e).”

Republicans on the Committee said that the former supervisory agent that the letter was addressed to had confirmed key portions of a whistleblower’s testimony which alleged political interference by the Biden administration into the investigation.

James Comer (R-Ky.) said that the Department of Justice’s alleged “efforts to cover up” for the Biden family was proof that there is a “two-tiered system of justice,” and that his committee is seeking the “answers, transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.”

An FBI spokesperson told the New York Post that the letter is ordinary and that it is “standard practice” to give guidance to employees who are scheduled to testify.

“These are called authorization letters and are standard practice,” the FBI spokesperson said.

However, another source said that the letter is uncommon due to its timing and the expansive wording that was used in it.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts