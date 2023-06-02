FBI to bring Biden document to Capitol Hill

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

2:37 PM – Friday, June 2, 2023

After House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress, the Bureau is preparing to deliver the subpoenaed document as requested.

The subpoenaed document, FBI-generated FD-1023, alleges that President Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme during his time as Vice President with a foreign national. The alleged scheme involved the exchange of money, $5 million, for policy decisions.

According to Fox News, the FBI is reportedly delivering the document to Congress on Monday so that Comer (R-Ky.) and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) can review it.

The two Congressmen will reportedly review the document in a secure Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) on Capitol Hill.

The House Oversight Committee had previously set May 30th as the deadline for the FBI to deliver the document. The Bureau had ignored the order from Congress and failed to deliver the document, saying that lawmakers can make the trip to FBI headquarters if they wish to view the document.

Comer had then announced on Wednesday that he is proceeding forward with plans to hold Wray in contempt of Congress for failing to deliver the document as ordered.

The document was requested after a whistleblower had come forward alleging that the FBI was in possession of evidence that proves President Joe Biden had been involved in the exchange of money for a policy decision bribery scheme. The Whistleblower had alleged that the document in question would show “a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.”

Fox News reported that Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) had viewed the document at the FBI headquarters and said that he cannot “make a judgement about whether these accusations are accurate or not,” and that if they receive the document then they will “make it public.”

“It’s my job to make sure the FBI is doing their job, and that’s what this is all about, as far as I’m concerned,” Grassley said Wednesday. “The public’s business ought to be public.”

The White House maintained that the President had not been involved in any dealings that involved foreign nationals, and that he has never spoken to his son, Hunter Biden, about any of his business dealings.

