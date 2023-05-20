FBI shut down four criminal investigations into the Clintons months prior to the 2016 election

US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton makes a concession speech after being defeated by Republican President-elect Donald Trump, as former President Bill Clinton looks on in New York on November 9, 2016. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:20 PM –Saturday, May 20, 2023

In a long-awaited report released by Special Counsel John Durham, it has been revealed that the FBI shut down four criminal investigations into Hillary and Bill Clinton prior to her 2016 presidential campaign.

Additionally, the report showed that in 2016, three separate FBI field offices opened investigations into the Clinton foundation for ‘possible criminal activity.’

One of the investigations focused on a comment from journalist Peter Schweizer’s 2015 book titled Clinton Cash. The comment claimed that the Clintons’ charity was taking millions of dollars’ worth of donations from foreign governments who were trying to change U.S. foreign policy while Hilary was Secretary of State.

“The WFO investigation was opened as a preliminary investigation, because the Case Agent wanted to determine if he could develop additional information to corroborate the allegations in a recently-published book, Clinton Cash by Peter Schweizer, before seeking to convert the matter to a full investigation,” the report detailed. “Additionally, the LRFO and NYFO investigations included predication based on source reporting that identified foreign governments that had made, or offered to make, contributions to the Foundation in exchange for favorable or preferential treatment from Clinton.”

Durham found that despite all of the investigations making progress, all of the cases were closed by senior officials.

After Durham’s report was released, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe came out and claimed that the report was “never a legitimate investigation.”

“We knew from the very beginning exactly what John Durham was going to conclude, and that’s what we saw today. We knew from the very beginning this was never a legitimate investigation,” McCabe stated. “This was a political errand to exact some sort of retribution on Donald Trump’s perceived enemies and the FBI.”

