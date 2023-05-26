FBI reveals 1983 plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II during U.S. visit

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to New Zealand, March 1970. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

12:40 PM – Friday, May 26, 2023

Late Queen Elizabeth II was revealed to have been the target of an assassination plot during her official visit to the United States 40 years ago on March 1983, according to an FBI report.

The paper, which is accessible through the FBI’s internet data storage facility, describes information that was given to federal investigators concerning a danger to the queen’s life in California.

In the 103-page report, San Francisco police received a tip about a month before that visit about a phone conversation from “a man who claimed that his daughter had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet.”

“This man additionally claimed that he was going to attempt to harm Queen Elizabeth and would do this either by dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge onto the Royal Yacht Britannia when it sails underneath, or would attempt to kill Queen Elizabeth when she visited Yosemite National Park,” the document said.

The same document noted that “it is the intention of the Secret Service to close the walkways on the Golden Gate Bridge when the yacht nears.”

The document raised concerns that the monarch’s visit at a baseball game, and a White House function will be met with protests by Irish organizations. The material was taken from the Irish Edition newspaper in Philadelphia.

The file had said that according to the report, anti-British sentiments are at an all-time high as a result of the Birmingham Six’s well-publicized injustices at the hands of the English legal system’s dishonesty and the recent wave of horrific killings of unarmed Irish nationalists in the six counties by loyalist death squads.

In a separate file dated 1989, it was said that while the FBI was unaware of any specific threats against the queen, “the possibility of threats against the British monarchy is ever present from the Irish Republican Army”.

The threat had came as the Queen’s cousin, Louis Mountbatten, was assassinated by the Provisional IRA in 1979. A bomb was reportedly planted in his fishing boat, prompting the FBI to closely monitor the Queen’s visit to the U.S. amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

