FBI arrests 21-year-old in connection to the Pentagon leak

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on February 24, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 11:56 AM – Thursday, April 13, 2023

Federal law enforcement officials have arrested a man who they believe leaked secret defense intelligence documents online for weeks.

The FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard on Thursday in North Dighton, Massachusetts.

The arrest came while Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder was giving a briefing regarding the classified documents leak.

“This was a deliberate criminal act,” Ryder said.

Hours before the arrest, President Biden said that the leaked documents focused on the Ukraine War, including assessments of Ukrainian and Russian battlefield strategies, and other sensitive U.S. intelligence. He stated that he was “not concerned” about the information that was leaked as he doesn’t believe that the documents contained anything “that is of great consequence.”

This is a developing story, more updates are to come.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts