FBI Announces They’re Still Looking For Former Associate Of Osama Bin Laden Over His Role In 9/11

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:20 AM – Friday, September 13, 2024

On Thursday, the FBI announced that they are still looking for information regarding Hamza Al Ghamdi and his whereabouts. He is a Saudi national who is wanted for questioning regarding his involvement in Al Qaeda, the terrorist group that carried out the September 11th attacks.

Al Ghamdi is believed to have taken on important positions in the Al Qaeda network and participated in armed conflict zones, such as Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

“We have not forgotten,” stated Christie M. Curtis, the acting assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York City Field Office. “Twenty-three years later, the FBI is still seeking justice for the victims of the September 11th attacks by continuing to seek those who desire to harm us.”

Al Ghamdi was a trusted member of Osama bin Laden’s security detail and a close ally in the run-up to the September 11th attacks. In addition, he ran Al Qaeda guesthouses close to Kabul, Afghanistan, offering its members logistical support. Al Ghamdi also collaborated with the late Ayman Al-Zawahiri, a key leader of Al Qaeda, and became deeply ingrained in the organization’s fundamental operations.

Salih Saeed Albitaih Alghamdi, Hamza Salih Bin Sa’id Al-Ghamdi, and Hamza Al Ghamdi are other monikers that Al Ghamdi goes by.

Anyone who has information on Hamza Al Ghamdi can get in touch with their local FBI office, the closest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, or send an online report to tips.fbi.gov. The FBI asks for continued public assistance in its mission to apprehend individuals accountable for acts of terrorism.

Additionally, a reward of up to $5 million has been offered by the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program for information that results in Hamza Al Ghamdi’s capture.

Note: This Hamza Al Ghamdi is not the same Hamza Al Ghamdi who was on United Airlines Flight 175 as a terrorist, the FBI said.

More details, including posters in several languages, can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/terrorinfo/hamza-al-ghamdi.

