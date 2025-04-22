Fauci’s Net Worth Surged To $15M During Peak Of COVID Lockdowns, Watchdog Finds

(Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

8:13 AM – Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fortune doubled, hitting close to $15 million, between early 2019 and the end of 2023 over the course of the pandemic, according to records obtained by a watchdog group.

According to Open The Books, Fauci’s net worth was close to $7.6 million in January 2019 before the COVID pandemic hit and increased to $15 million by the end of 2023, 141 pages of financial-disclosure forms showed.

Fauci officially left government work at the beginning of 2023.

His first year of retirement was especially alarming — when he earned more than $3.5 million alone, the records show.

“Dr. Fauci’s assets soared during the worst of the draconian Covid lockdowns while families and small businesses struggled through school closures and lost income,” Open the Books CEO John Hart said in a statement. “Now it’s clear the cash kept coming during his first year of ‘retirement.’ He was rubbing elbows with groups like [America’s Health Insurance Plans] flanked by taxpayer-funded security — even as his wife remained the top bioethicist at [the National Institutes of Health].”

The 84-year-old earned the highest salary for a government bureaucrat before his retirement, taking in $480,654 during his final year. He worked in public service for more than five decades.

Despite announcing plans to retire at the end of 2022 and testifying before a congressional panel that he stepped down from his government role at that time, Fauci’s “Application for Immediate Retirement” shows that his date of final separation was actually January 6, 2023.

“I came back to the NIH in 1972, and I started off as a senior investigator to a section head in one of the labs to the chief of the laboratory of immunoregulation in 1980, a position I held until I stepped down at the end of 2022,” Fauci testified to the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic last year.

Fauci had corresponded with NIH officials in late 2022 and was told that his retirement would become official at the beginning of 2023, according to an email obtained by the watchdog.

Retirements from government employees often face delayed processing because of a paper filing system that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has since worked to reform.

Meanwhile, the financial disclosures do not fully explain the source of where that money is coming from but did provide some clues, showing multiple six-figure payments he pocketed throughout 2023 that totaled $1.15 million.

The payments include a staggering $100,000 in April 2023, $100,000 that May, $100,000 in June, $150,000 in September and $700,000 in November of that year.

However, the disclosures do not explain why or from where Fauci received those funds, it is known that he has delivered multiple speeches to special interest groups during that time, including to the National Association of Chain Drug Stores in April 2023 and the American Health Insurance Plans in June of that year.

In March 2023, Fauci also sold his book to Penguin Random House for $5 million, Page Six reported at the time. The autobiography, “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service,” hit stores in June 2024.

That move went along with a congressional memo that he “prompted” a paper that dismissed the COVID lab leak theory.

Last week, the Trump administration put on display a new covid.gov webpage to promote the lab leak theory that stated that COVID-19 came from a lab in Wuhan, China.

“ ‘The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2’ publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally,” the website noted.

Furthermore, beyond speaking engagements, Fauci notched $50,000 from Columbia University’s Calderone Prize and $40,000 from the National Academy of Medicine’s Lienhard Prize.

Fauci’s wife, Dr. Christine Grady, served in the NIH’s bioethics department until April. She earned a salary of close to $243,749 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pushed out NIH employees who were close to Fauci.

After his retirement, Fauci benefited from taxpayer-funded security provided by the US marshals, something the 47th president has since taken away from him.

