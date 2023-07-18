Fauci Still Receiving Taxpayer-Funded Presidential Level Services

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

1:30 PM – Tuesday, July 18, 2023

It was revealed by Fox News on Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci is still receiving taxpayer-funded security and limo services despite being retired from the government since 2022.

Advertisement

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) discussed the contents of the documents that were obtained by “Jesse Watters Primetime” which showed that the United States Marshal Service had taken over the security services from the Department of Health and Human Services at the beginning of 2023.

Jesse Watters said that he had received a tip from a source which led to a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request to the U.S. Marshal that led to the revelation of the security details, which also included limousine and “follow car” transportation services.

Paul questioned the HHS about the services that are being provided to Fauci. The department replied and said that they have not been paying for it since January, however, they were forced to reveal through the FOIA request that the U.S. Marshals were now funding those services.

“HHS actually came back to us and said they haven’t been paying for it since January,” Paul said to Fox News. “But then we discovered that Fox did a Freedom of Information Act and a judge forced them to say that, well, while HHS wasn’t directly funding it, the U.S. Marshals were funding it.”

Paul added that this is an example of a government lying to its people and that he has never seen such an example before, except for former presidents.

“So it’s a terrible example of the government lying to its representatives and to the people,” he added. “But also, why is a retired guy, the only retired official I know of that gets this kind of treatment is a former president. So I have no idea why this bureaucrat still has a limo driver security detail.”

Paul added that it remains unclear how much the services are currently costing taxpayers and whether Fauci is also receiving government-provided legal counsel.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts