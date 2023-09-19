Fauci Has $11M Net Worth After Leaving Government Position

Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci testifies during a hearing before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies of House Appropriations Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:07 PM – Tuesday, September 19, 2023

A new report revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, Christine Grady, have a net worth of at least $11 million after he recently stepped down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

According to a National Institutes of Health (NIH) termination report obtained by Fox News, it showed that the married couple are now holding $11.5 million in assets.

The wealth comes from “awards, federal compensation increases, royalties, and mutual fund investments,” he claims.

However, Fauci previously asserted that he donates all of his royalties to charity.

During his tenure as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force under 45th President Donald Trump, Fauci made more money than both presidents.

He was also the highest-paid federal employee during the COVID-19 pandemic and retired with a salary of almost $481,000 a year, according to Fox.

Additionally, an investigation by the taxpayer watchdog OpenTheBooks.com found that the married couple received a net worth increase of $5 million between January 2019 and December 2021, which was up from $7.5 million.

In 2021, Fauci was handed $1 million from at least one nonprofit, the Dan David Foundation, for “speaking truth to power” and “defending science” under Trump.

“Despite being viewed as a lifelong public servant, Dr. Fauci and his wife Christine Grady — who still remains among NIH leadership today — managed to become decamillionaires,” OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrzejewski told The New York Post.

“It came through a mix of decades-long tenure and special assignments that added to Fauci’s salary, as well as awards, payments, and perks from private entities,” he said. “Even though Fauci left his federal position, taxpayers funded and guaranteed a lifetime pension payout that we estimate rivals the president’s salary.”

Recently, Fauci joined the staff at Georgetown University, taking on a professor position at the Infectious Diseases Division in its School of Medicine.

“This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical, and public health career, which was initially grounded from my high school and college days where I was exposed to intellectual rigor, integrity, and service-mindedness of Jesuit institutions,” Fauci said in a June press release.

