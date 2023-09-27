Fauci ​​Had Secret Meeting With The CIA Regarding COVID-19 Origins

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci looks on during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

1:05 PM – Tuesday, September 27, 2023

Anthony Fauci, former chief White House medical advisor, secretly visited the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters to “influence” the outcome of the agency’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19 during the pandemic, according to the Republican chairman of the House coronavirus panel.

Advertisement

Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), the head of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, uncovered “concerning information” that was retrieved through his panel in a letter he sent to the Inspector General (IG) of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Christi Grimm.

On Tuesday, the letter was publicized.

Allegedly, the letter “lends credence to heightened concerns about the promotion of a false COVID-19 origins narrative by multiple federal government agencies.”

“According to information gathered by the Select Subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, played a role in the Central Intelligence Agency’s review of the origins of COVID-19,” Wenstrup wrote. “The information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into CIA Headquarters — without a record of entry — and participated in the analysis to ‘influence’ the Agency’s review. Our goal is to ensure the scientific investigative process regarding the origins of COVID-19 was fair, impartial, and free of alternative influence.”

It remains unknown who revealed the information to the subcommittee. However, the letter references one individual, Special Agent Brett Rowland, and requests that the IG make him available for a “voluntary transcribed interview.”

The specific date of Fauci’s undisclosed visit to the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, was not mentioned in Wenstrup’s letter to Grimm.

“The American people deserve the truth — to know the origins of the virus and whether there was a concerted effort by public health authorities to suppress the lab leak theory for political or national security purposes,” Wenstrup announced in a statement, requesting information related to the “movements of Dr. Fauci throughout the pandemic.”

“In addition to these documents, we request you make HHS Special Agent Brett Rowland available for a voluntary transcribed interview at a date to be determined,” Wenstrup said.

Wenstrup searched for documents and communications between the HHS, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and the U.S. Marshals Service. The sought after documents were reportedly meant to protect Fauci, and its information also pertains to the former White House coronavirus czar’s admittance or entry into any CIA owned, operated, or occupied buildings.

“This allegation is the latest distraction put forth by House Republicans after months wasting taxpayer dollars on seemingly endless conspiracy theories, all while failing to produce any new evidence related to the origins of COVID-19,” a spokesperson for the HHS told Newsweek via email.

In February, reports stated by the Department of Energy and FBI explained that the virus most likely stemmed from a lab leak at Wuhan. However, Fauci, 82, strongly advised that the lab leak theory was “inaccurate.”

“You have to look at the data. I don’t see any data for a lab leak,” Fauci stated. “That doesn’t mean it could not have happened, and that’s the reason I always keep an open mind about that.”

A document request from the coronavirus subcommittee, with an October 10th deadline, requests the following.

Any documents authorizing, supporting or affiliated with Fauci’s claimed movements into any CIA owned, operated or occupied buildings between January 1 st , 2020, and December 31 st , 2022.

, 2020, and December 31 , 2022. Any documents and communications between or among contractors and employees of Health and HHS and the IG regarding Fauci’s whereabouts as it pertains to the CIA.

Any documents and communications between or among contractors and employees of HHS and the IG and employees or contractors of the U.S. Marshals Service regarding Fauci and the CIA entry.

Any documents and communications between or among contractors and employees of HHS and the IG and employees or contractors of the NIH and NIAID.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts