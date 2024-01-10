Fauci Confesses Social Distancing Rules ‘Just Appeared Out Of Nowhere,’ COVID Subcommittee Chairman Claims

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has allegedly confessed to legislators that there was possibly “no scientific evidence” behind social distancing regulations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Fauci allegedly admitted to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic that the six feet apart guidelines were potentially “not based on scientific data,” according to Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio).

On Wednesday, Wenstrup released a statement summarizing prominent details from Fauci’s testimony during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the 83-year-old faced several questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and provided his knowledge on preparing for possible pandemics in the future.

Wenstrup disclosed that during the testimony, Fauci allegedly asserted that there was probably no data behind federal health officials’ recommendation of social distancing measures of six feet apart.

The chairman also mentioned that during the testimony, Fauci allegedly stated that the social distancing guidelines “sort of just appeared” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Wenstrup, Fauci “shed light on serious procedural concerns with our public health authority” and “revealed systemic failures in our public health system” in his transcribed interview before the House COVID-19 panel.

One of those “failures” was imposing vaccination requirements on establishments such as schools and businesses.

“After two days of testimony and 14 hours of questioning, many things became evident. During his interview today, Dr. Fauci claimed that the policies and mandates he promoted may unfortunately increase vaccine hesitancy for years to come,” Wenstrup announced. “He testified that the lab leak hypothesis — which was often suppressed — was, in fact, not a conspiracy theory. Further, the social distancing recommendations forced on Americans ‘sort of just appeared’ and were likely not based on scientific data.”

“It is clear that dissenting opinions were often not considered or suppressed completely. Should a future pandemic arise, America’s response must be guided by scientific facts and conclusive data,” he added.

Additionally, Wenstrup stated that committee members “remain frustrated with Dr. Fauci’s inability to recollect COVID-19 information that is important for our investigation,” while “others we have spoken to do recall the facts.”

Representative Michael Cloud (R-Texas), who sits on the panel, announced on Tuesday evening that Fauci had depicted an “amazing ability to either forget what happened or then to find ways to shirk any sort of responsibility for the influence that was had” during the meeting.

​​“They wash their hands of any sort of responsibility, saying, ‘Oh, those decisions were made by school districts.’ But the school districts know, if you don’t follow the guidance that’s coming out of the federal government, you open yourselves up to lawsuits,” Cloud said of Fauci and other American pandemic response officials.

“He says he’s still not convinced that there was learning loss — that in his view, that’s still really open for discussion,” Cloud told the press. “I think [if] you ask any parent, they’ll tell you it was a major hit on their child’s development.”

Wenstrup promised reporters that the full transcripts of the meeting with Fauci will be released once they are looked over by majority and minority staff members.

