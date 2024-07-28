Father Of Missing Teen Arrested On Suspicion Of Child Abduction 

(Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:20 AM – Sunday, July 28, 2024

The father of a 15-year-old girl from Southern California who had been missing for nearly a week has been taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping and other offenses.

In relation to Alison Jillian Chao’s disappearance, Jeffrey Chao is also charged with fabricating a police report, according to the Monterey Park Police Department.

Alison was reported missing July 16th but was found safe on Tuesday in a mystery that touched off requests for public assistance and searches organized by residents.

“The department’s dedicated efforts and collaboration with other agencies were pivotal in resolving this critical situation and ensuring Alison Chao’s safety,” Monterey Park police said in a statement. “The Monterey Park Police Department Investigations Bureau is still currently investigating this incident and has no further comment at this time. We want to assure the community of Monterey Park that the department remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of residents. We appreciate your continued support during this investigation.”

Hannah Bui, the father’s family law attorney, claims that Alison’s mother has exclusive legal custody of her due to mental health issues. As of last week, Annie Chao was given temporary physical custody, according to Bui.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Jeffrey expressed gratitude to friends and the community for their assistance in finding his daughter. According to the father’s lawyer, there is no suspicion of foul play or kidnapping.

“We’ve been really worried about where she’s been,” the father said. “We really appreciate what everyone’s done and helped out with.”

Alison had been last seen on July 16th at 6:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of Collis Avenue. According to police and family, the girl had left her father’s home in Monterey Park that afternoon and was riding a blue mountain bike and carrying a black backpack as she made her way to her aunt’s house in San Gabriel. However, she never made it there. Several surveillance cameras around the neighborhood captured her riding her bike.

She was located on Tuesday morning after someone in the Glendale area recognized her and contacted the police.

The teen’s parents are currently going through a custody battle and divorce. Alison, according to Jeffrey Chao’s lawyer, lived with her father; however, just prior to the adolescent’s disappearance, her mother was given temporary custody.

Details about Alison’s disappearance remain unclear.

Jose Romero, Jeffery’s lawyer, said he was being held without bail.

