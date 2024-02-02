Fani Willis Admits Having Romantic Relationship With Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:48 PM –Friday, February 2, 2024

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has now confirmed allegations that she has a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Advertisement

In a court filing on Friday, it was revealed that the pair did have a relationship far beyond the courtroom. The motion filed by Michael Roman, the former Trump campaign staffer who brought the topic to the court, alleged that the romance began while Wade was still married to Joycelyn Wade.

The two have since filed for divorce.

It is important to note that the paperwork was filled the day after Willis appointed Wade to oversee Fulton County’s probe into Donald Trump and his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results.

Lawyers for Willis did not deny the personal relationship, however, they stated that the efforts to disqualify their client from the high-profile case has “no merit” and “should be summarily denied without an evidentiary hearing.”

“While the allegations raised in the various motions are salacious and garnered the media attention they were designed to obtain, none provide this Court with any basis upon which to order the relief they seek,” the filing from Willis’ attorneys said.

The lawyer went on to say that their client never benefited financially from Wade and the almost $650,000 she paid him as part of the prosecution team for the case was not related to their relationship.

“To be absolutely clear, the personal relationship between Special Prosecutor Wade and District Attorney Willis has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis,” the filing read.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Wade denied any conflict of interest. He insisted that their relationship began in 2022 and not in 2021 like Roman was suggesting.

“In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship,” Wade said in court documents. “I have no financial interest in the outcome of the 2020 election interference case or in the conviction of any defendant.”

The 45th president was quick to weigh in on his social media platform Truth Social when the news broke.

“Fani Willis, the D.A. of Fulton County, just admitted to having a sexual relationship with the Prosecutor she, in consultation with the White House and DOJ, appointed to ‘GET PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,'” he wrote.

“By going after the most high-level person, and the Republican Nominee, she was able to get her “lover” much more money, almost a Million Dollars, than she would be able to get for the prosecution of any other person or individual. THAT MEANS THAT THIS SCAM IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED & OVER!” he continued.

Currently, Willis is still leading the case to prosecute Trump in Fulton County, Georgia.

Trump is facing 13 charges in Georgia. Willis charged the 45th president with violating the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!