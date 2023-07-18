Fallbrook: 3-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots And Kills 1-Year-Old Sibling

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:53 PM – Tuesday, July 18, 2023

On Monday, a 1-year-old child was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old sibling after getting a hold of an unlocked firearm.

Advertisement

According to a recent news release, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a gunshot sound at a Fallbrook residence at around 7:30 a.m. in the morning on July 17th.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, it was established that a 3-year-old had obtained access to an unlocked firearm and unintentionally shot their 1-year-old sibling. The 1-year-old was sent to a nearby hospital after suffering a head injury.

She was later pronounced dead at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the department. It is unclear whether there were any adults present at the time of the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is reportedly underway, and an autopsy will be performed to determine specifics regarding the cause and manner of the fatal accident.

For now, “Out of respect for the family and the fact that she is a juvenile,” the agency declined to publicize the child’s name.

Many conservatives argue that negligent parents and inattentiveness are to blame for incidents such as this.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) provides useful recommendations to help parents have a clear grasp of practical techniques to lock and confine your weapons while safeguarding loved ones from discovering them and possibly injuring themselves or others.

“Make sure all firearms cannot be reached by anyone who should not have access to them without your consent. Store guns so they are not accessible to unauthorized persons, especially children. Keep ammunition securely stored where a child or any other unauthorized person cannot reach it. Talk to your child about guns, and gun safety. By removing the mystery surrounding guns, your child will be far less curious about guns, and more likely to follow safety rules. Make sure your child understands the difference between a toy gun and a real gun, and the difference between “pretend” and real life,” according to the NRA’s official website.

Residence where the incident occurred. (Photo credit: Google earth)

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts