F-35 Fighter Jet Lost In ‘Mishap,’ Prompting Questions From Lawmakers

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

10:52 AM – Monday, September 18, 2023

The U.S. Marine Corps is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a lost F-35B Lightning II Jet after the pilot ejected during a “mishap” near Charleston, SC.

A spokeswoman from Joint Base Charleston said the pilot ejected from the plane safely Sunday, but the plane could not be located as of Sunday evening. The jet is worth up to around $80 million and was assigned to a training squadron from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing based in North Carolina.

“If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600,” the air base wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.

Lawmakers were critical of the air base asking the public to assist in its search of the missing fighter jet.

It is unclear what the “mishap” entailed that caused the pilot to have to eject, and why the fighter jet ultimately went missing.

