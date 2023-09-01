‘Extremely Dangerous’ Murderer Escapes From Prison, Search Underway

(Photo via; Chester County District Attorney’s Office)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:58 AM – Friday, September 1, 2023

A man who was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend has escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

On Thursday, 34-year-old Danelo Cavalante escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, Cavalcante was last seen on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township at about 9:40 a.m. It was warned that he should be considered “extremely dangerous.”

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan spoke with reporters at a press briefing after the escape occurred.

“His depravity knows no bounds and this is someone who has nothing to lose,” she said.

Calavante was first convicted on August 16th with first-degree murder charges after he fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend 38 times in front of her children in 2021.

“I don’t know what he’s capable of doing,” Ryan said. “If he’s already engaged in a murder in broad daylight in front of her two children, there’s no stopping him from doing anything more egregious.”

According to Ryan, the murderer had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and was set to be transferred to a state correctional institution in four weeks.

At the time of the stabbing, Calavante reportedly had an active warrant for his arrest from 2017 in Brazil, his native country, for an alleged murder of a man that owed him money.

Chester County detectives, Pennsylvania State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service are all part of the investigation along with helicopters, canine units and drones.

Officials described Cavalcante as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

How Calavante escaped is still being investigated and Chester County and the U.S. Marshals are offering a combined $10,000 reward in the case.

Authorities are in the process of setting up a tip line. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts or anything related to the case is encouraged to call 9-1-1.

