Exclusive: MTG Reveals FBI Holds Two More FD-1023 Forms on Biden

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to members of the press following the House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

9:00 AM – Saturday, June 10, 2023

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said the country needs to come to terms with a harsh reality.

“The agencies truly and purely protect the Deep State,” Greene said. “And the reason why they protect Joe Biden is because Joe Biden is so controllable. Because they have all this evidence. They’ve got mountains of evidence of Joe Biden’s crimes, and that makes him the most controlled president that we’ve ever had in US history.”

Greene, a member of the House Oversight Committee, explained that the FBI is holding two more FD-1023 forms related to President Joe Biden’s alleged criminal bribery scheme.

“When you read the FD-1023 form, it references two more FD-1023 forms,” said Greene. “See, there’s more of these pertaining to the Biden’s.”

Greene says the Oversight Committee will be receiving even more information next week when members are allowed to look at the forms.

“Chairman [James] Comer, and minority ranking member Congressman [Jamie] Raskin will be going in to read the other two [FD-1023] forms next week,” Greene told OAN. “So they’re going to read those next week. So we’ll be finding out more information. And so we suspended the contempt because we want to keep getting information, because we believe this investigation is so incredibly important.”

Greene and other members of the Oversight Committee viewed an FD-1023 file that alleged a criminal bribery scheme between then-vice president Joe Biden and a foreign national.

“They’re protecting Joe Biden, who we absolutely know for a fact based on the FD-1023 form I read, got paid $5 million,” Greene explained. “Hunter Biden got paid $5 million, and Joe Biden got paid 5 million separately by the oligarch that owns Burisma.”

Greene alleged the bribery scheme involved Biden withholding $1 billion of U.S. aid to Ukraine unless then-President Petro Poroshenko got then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin fired.

“The payments were for Joe Biden as vice president to get [former Ukrainian Prosecutor General] Viktor Shokin fired,” Greene said. “And he followed through and delivered what he was paid to do by threatening to withhold the $1 billion in U.S. aid.”

Shokin was investigating Burisma Oil, which was under fire for alleged corruption and money laundering.

In 2020, One America News’ Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion reported on phone conversations between Biden and then-Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, which appear to allude to the fact Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin had been fired in exchange for a deal from Biden to protect Hunter Biden. Rion procured the audio recordings and then verified them with Shokin.

“[Biden] is on video talking about it,” Greene said. “And he’s on the phone. There’s a phone recording of him saying that he would release the aid after Victor Shokin was fired, and he got fired. And then Joe Biden said okay, we can give you the money. All the evidence is there, and the FBI knew it.”

Biden highlighted this dynamic when he spoke at the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018.

“I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours,” Biden said. “If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”

House Republicans threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt if he did not hand over the document.

“The FD-1023 form is an unclassified document,” said Greene. “It’s not classified, but the FBI is trying to try to cover up the information.”

“We suspended the contempt, because we want to keep getting information,” Greene continued. Because we believe this investigation is so incredibly important. It is literally important to our national security.”

Greene revealed that the Committee has subpoenaed two more banks to receive more information regarding this alleged bribery scheme.

“We are sending out two more subpoenas [Friday] for two more banks,” Greene continued. “These are accounts that are completely related to Ukraine.”

Biden has dismissed any accusations of a criminal bribery scheme.

“Where’s the money,” said Biden when asked about the allegations. “It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

