Exclusive: MAGA Inc Spox Says ‘Justice is Dead’ Following Trump Indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on 37 felony charges, including illegally retaining defense secrets and obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim the classified documents. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

9:30 AM – Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Make America Great Again Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt did not mince words following former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Miami, Florida.

“Justice is dead,” Leavitt said.

The 45th president pleaded not guilty to the 37 federal charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials.

“We witnessed the most grave miscarriage of justice in our nation’s great history,” Leavitt explained. “Joe Biden is using the full weight of the Department of Justice to target his political opposition, indicting President Trump for something that isn’t even a crime.”

Trump took aim at President Joe Biden when addressing the nation from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey Tuesday evening.

“I’m not the one who thinks I’m above the law,” Trump said. “I’m the one that followed the law. I’m the only one. It’s Joe Biden and his corrupt ‘Department of Injustice’ who think they are above the law.”

Leavitt echoed this sentiment – arguing that Biden is working to jail his leading political opponent.

“Joe Biden is a dictator in chief,” Leavitt said. “And we the people cannot let this stand. Donald Trump is the only one who is going to fix this.”

Trump emphasized that this federal indictment will be a stain on Biden’s legacy.

“This is called election interference,” Trump continued. “More importantly, it’s a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or a communist nation. This day will go down in infamy and Joe Biden will forever be remembered not only as the most corrupt president in the history of our country, but perhaps even more importantly the president, who together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits, and Marxists, tried to destroy American democracy.”

Reports say that Biden and his aides have taken a vow of silence on Trump’s federal indictment. Leavitt says the silence “tells you everything you need to know.”

“If you are indicting the former president of the United States, and you’re leading political opponent, you better be confident that you have a serious case and a serious crime,” Leavitt said. “And you should be talking about it all over the place. But they are not because they know there is no serious case or serious crime.” “They know exactly what they’re doing,” Leavitt continued. “This is not only to target President Trump and interfere in the election, it’s to cover up for Joe Biden’s corruption.”

Trump’s indictment comes as Congress works to reveal evidence that Biden allegedly participated in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley claimed that the Burisma Oil executive has 17 audio tapes of phone conversations between both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

“The dam is breaking on the Joe Biden corrupt crime family,” Leavitt said. “He is compromised. Our enemies know it. This is a scary situation for the United States that our sitting commander-in-chief accepted $10 million in bribes for he and his crackhead son.”

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene exclusively revealed to One America News that the FBI has two more FD-1023 forms. Leavitt blasted the legacy media for ignoring the Biden scandal while focusing on the Trump indictment.

“You know what else is dead in America? Journalism,” Leavitt said. “Because the mainstream media did not spend one second covering Joe Biden and his corrupt family’s business dealings, their bribery. The fact that they took $10 million from a Ukrainian foreign national, but they spent 291 minutes salivating over President Trump’s indictment lying to the American people.” “[The Clinton sock case] in itself exonerates him from this,” Leavitt argued. “You also heard him talk about these hack henchmen of Joe Biden that are leading this prosecution. Jack Smith and Karen Gilbert, Jack Smith’s wife, donated thousands of dollars to Joe Biden’s campaign. We learned yesterday that Karen Gilbert herself donated thousands of dollars to Joe Biden’s campaign. These people should be recusing themselves from this case, nevermind orchestrating it.” “If you actually look at the facts, it is very clear that there is no case, there is no crime,” said Leavitt. “They are trying to imprison Donald Trump to interfere in the 2024 election and remove his name off of the ballot.”

The predominant video of Trump in Miami came when he and his team stopped at the Cuban restaurant Versailles in Little Havana. Videos showed people singing ‘happy birthday’ and praying over the 45th president.

“He’s the people’s president,” Leavitt said. “And he loves the people.”

