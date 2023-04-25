Ex-White House Doctor demands Biden take cognitive test or drop out of 2024 race

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 1:50 PM – Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Representative Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) who served as a White House physician under multiple presidents has addressed a letter to President Joe Biden demanding that he take a cognitive test or drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Jackson, who had served as Physician to the President under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, had also previously called on Biden to take a cognitive test. His previous letter had been signed by more than 50 House Republicans.

However, the latest letter was released as Biden officially announced that he will seek re-election on Tuesday morning.

“We call on you to either resign immediately and renounce your bid for reelection or submit to a clinically validated cognitive screening assessment and make those results available to the public,” the letter said. “When you first announced your bid to run in the 2020 presidential election, questions and concerns were raised surrounding your cognitive abilities. Those concerns have only increased because your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent since you were elected.”

The letter cited the age of the President, his many public mistakes and gaffes, along with polls that showed that Americans doubt the cognitive state of the President as reasons for Biden to take the cognitive test.

“Over the past two years, public appearances where you shuffle your feet, trip when you walk, slur your words, forget names, lose your train of thought, and appear momentarily confused have become more of a common occurrence,” the letter said. “These incidences are so common and noticeable that if you search ‘Biden gaffes’ online, over 14,000,000 results appear.”

He went on to say that the American people “should have absolute confidence in their President,” pointing out the American people clearly do not.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President and know that he or she can perform their duties as Head of State and Commander in Chief,” Jackson said. “Therefore, the American people deserve complete transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader.”

The White House has repeatedly denied any concerns about the President’s mental health.

“You know, we’ve heard these types of attacks or remarks before. And, you know, if you go back to 2020, they said that the president couldn’t do it in 2020 and attacked him there, and he beat them,” Jean-Pierre said. “Maybe they’re forgetting the wins that this president has had over the last couple of years. But I’m happy to remind them anytime.”

Since taking office, President Biden has completed two physicals. However, neither tests have mentioned any cognitive testing.

