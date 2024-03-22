Ex-RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Hired As NBC And MSNBC Political Contributor

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel delivers remarks before the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:11 PM – Friday, March 22, 2024

As a new on-air contributor for the NBC News and MSNBC platforms, NBC recruited Ronna McDaniel, the former chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, the company said on Friday.

Following her formal resignation from the Republican National Committee (RNC) earlier this month at the alleged request of presumed Republican nominee Donald Trump, McDaniel was met with criticism from a loud segment of the conservative base who felt that she was too connected to the party’s establishment wing.

Others had also labeled her as a “RINO.” RINO is an abbreviation which means “Republican In Name Only.”

McDaniel will now work for MSNBC, NBC News‘ left-wing television network, and she will also be featured on NBC News as a political analyst.

On a network that also employs prominent liberal political analysts like former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe, former Obama campaign manager Jen Psaki, and former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders-Townsend, the former head of the RNC will act as a “conservative voice.”

“It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team,” NBC News political chief Carrie Budoff Brown said in a memo.

McDaniel will provide “an insider’s perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party,” the memo continued.

Many viewers will be curious to see if McDaniel gives NBC a voice that is loyal to Trump. Another former RNC chair on MSNBC‘s staff, Michael Steele, has emerged as one of the network’s most dependable opponents of the GOP.

On Sunday, McDaniel is scheduled to make her NBC debut on “Meet the Press.” McDaniel will take on her first interview since leaving the RNC with her new coworker, Kristen Welker.

Shortly after winning the 2016 presidential election, Trump nominated McDaniel, and she went on to win reelection in 2019 and 2021 as well as in January of this year.

“McDaniel is also expected to join NBC News programming during notable election nights and political events,” Fox News reported.

