Ex-Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Is Arrested In Texas

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:52 AM – Sunday, August 27, 2023

Police in Texas detained a former Navy SEAL this week who alleges that he killed Osama bin Laden.

The Dallas Morning News reported that notable veteran Robert J. O’Neill, 47, was arrested on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, and charged with assault resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and public drunkenness, a Class C misdemeanor. However, jail records only showed the assault charge.

Frisco police declined to provide more details on the arrest on Friday, and he was released the same day on a bond of $3,500.

The former Navy SEAL was reportedly in town in order to record a podcast that was being recorded at a cigar lounge.

ONeill, a former member of SEAL Team 6, rose to public fame after claiming responsibility for the rounds that killed Osama bin Laden during a clandestine operation in 2011. Osama bin Laden was the founder of the pan-Islamic militant organization al-Qaeda that carried out the 9/11 attacks.

O’Neill wrote about it in his 2017 autobiography, “The Operator.”

The American government has never acknowledged or refuted O’Neill’s claim that he was responsible for the death of the famous Islamic terrorist.

O’Neill’s arrest in Texas is also by no means his first brush with scandal. Delta Airlines barred the vet in 2020 for “sticking to his guns” by refusing to wear a mask during the height of COVID-19.

Additionally, the veteran is one of the backers of Armed Forces Brewing Co., a Virginia-based microbrewery that was established in the wake of the uproar over Bud Light’s support of transgender actor and activist Dylan Mulvaney, an LGBTQ+ influencer who President Biden invited to the White House in October 2022.

On Sunday, O’Neill informed his friends and followers in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was doing OK after being released from jail and was now concentrating on his fantasy football roster.

