Ex-Democrat Megadonor: Barron Trump Outshines ‘No Talent’ Kamala Harris For Urging Father to Go On Joe Rogan’s Podcast

US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:36 PM – Friday, November 29, 2024

Former Democrat megadonor John Morgan slammed Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign team, claiming that Barron Trump is more intelligent than “everybody in the Harris [campaign] for pushing his father to make podcast appearances.”

Morgan, the founder of the Morgan & Morgan law firm, stated that President-elect Trump’s campaign was so successful due to podcast appearances with multiple different hosts, most notably “The Joe Rogan Experience” with comedian host Joe Rogan on October 25th, which has been able to garner over 50 million views on YouTube alone.

“It turns out that Barron Trump, who looks like a runway model, was telling his father, ‘You need to go on podcasts, you need to go on Joe Rogan,” Morgan stated.

President-elect Trump also made appearances on multiple podcasts and shows including comedian Theo Von, popular livestreamer Adin Ross, Logan Paul, and YouTubers the Nelk Boys.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign was unable to prioritize making an appearance on Rogan’s show due to “scheduling” conflicts.

Within this election cycle, podcasts have proven to be key for candidates to connect with younger audiences.

Harris did make an attempt to make podcast appearances, going on the “Call Her Daddy,” podcast which is popular with women, however her episode that was uploaded on October 6th has failed to break one million views.

“Barron Trump is a lot smarter than everybody in the Harris [campaign],” Morgan continued. “The progressives didn’t want to go on Joe Rogan.”

Harris’s campaign team recently appeared on a talk show, reflecting on the loss and attributing it to the media’s unfair portrayal of Harris as “too scared to do interviews.”

“This portrayal created an impossible uphill battle for us,” stated Jen O’Malley Dillon, Harris campaign staffer. “Kamala Harris is a leader who has consistently shown her ability to tackle tough questions and advocate for policies that matter to Americans.”

Harris’s campaign team also discussed the reason that she was unable to appear on the most popular show in the world, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which reportedly garners 190 million downloads per month.

“She was ready, willing to go on Joe Rogan… would it have changed anything, it would have broken through, not because of the conversation but the fact that she was doing it, and that was the benefit of it,” stated Stephanie Cutter, a Harris staffer.

“They played hide the ball, they lost badly, she should go away and never, ever come back,” Morgan added.

Additionally, Morgan criticized Harris for having “no talent” and attempting to act out a crude imitation of former president Barack Obama.

“[Harris] think’s she’s Obama,” he continued. “She goes to Hawaii since Obama goes to Hawaii. She started talking like Obama, imitating Obama. She is not Barack Obama. She has no talent. She can never run for president again.”

