Ex-Biden official Sam Brinton arrested

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:40 PM – Thursday, May 18, 2023

Sam Brinton, the former Biden administration nuclear energy official who was fired after stealing women’s clothes in an airport, has been arrested.

The nonbinary ‘fugitive from justice’ was taken into custody by Maryland police late on Wednesday.

The former Biden official had stolen luggage in three separate cases. On July 6, 2022, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Brinton stole a suitcase with an estimated worth of $3,670. In September 2022, Brinton stole a bag estimated to be carrying $2,325 worth of items. He stole the items from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Additionally, a Tanzanian fashion designer who said her bag went missing in 2018 after flying, said that Brinton was spotted wearing her one-of-a-kind custom-made clothes after her bag went missing.

This arrest comes a month after Brinton escaped jail time and was forced to pay a fine of $3,670.74 to one of his suitcase victims, as well as $500 in extra fees and an additional criminal fine.

