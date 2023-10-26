Eventbrite Bans Riley Gaines Event Promotion

(Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Eventbrite, the popular online ticketing site, informed former college swimmer Riley Gaines that she is banned from promoting her events that were scheduled to take place at the University of California, Davis, on November 3rd.

On Wednesday, the former competitive swimmer shared a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that disclosed an email that was sent to her from Eventbrite.

The email stated that her planned event was no longer permitted on its ticketing platform, as it apparently “violated” the company’s community guidelines.

Gaines is a well-known former competitive swimmer that has voiced her disapproval of biological men who identify as transgender women competing against biological women in sports.

According to a statement that Gaines shared with the sports media platform Outkick, the event that was scheduled to be held at UC Davis on November 3rd was meant to support “pro-women in women’s sports.”

The email explained that Gaines’s scheduled event “violates community guidelines and terms of service.”

“We have determined that your event is not permitted on the Eventbrite marketplace as it violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, with which all users agree to comply,” the email reads. “Specifically, we do not allow content or events that – through on- or off-platform activity – discriminate against, harass, disparage, threaten, incite violence against, or otherwise target individuals or groups based on their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, immigration status, gender identity, sexual orientation, veteran status, age, or disability. As a result, your event has been unpublished. Please be aware that severe or repeated violations of our guidelines may result in the suspension or termination of your Eventbrite account. Please reply directly to this email if you have any further questions. We appreciate your understanding and thank you in advance for your cooperation,” the email said.

Gaines posted a screenshot of the email from Eventbrite on X (Twitter) and shared a caption alongside it that read, “I love all the people in my comments saying they’ve deleted their Eventbrite account. Give ’em the Bud Light treatment Newsflash: being a woman and advocating for such isn’t a hate crime.”

Additionally, Gaines argued in her Outkick statement that she was pro-women in sports and vowed that her event will still go as planned in November.

She encouraged her followers on X to give the ticketing platform the “Bud Light treatment,” and said that she was happy to see them delete their Eventbrite accounts.

Bud Light was the topic of threatening boycotts by the public after the brewery company sent a promotional can to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, which negatively affected sales.

The scheduled event, titled “Protecting Women’s Sports with Riley Gaines,” has now been unpublished from the Eventbrite platform. Additionally, Eventbrite’s social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, and X, have turned off all comments.

Online users also drew attention to the fact that, although Gaines’s scheduled event was withdrawn from the Eventbrite platform, other events that backed Hamas—the Islamic terrorist organization that attacked Israel on October 7th—remained listed on the ticketing website.

