Evangelical and Christian political legend, Pat Robertson dies at 93

OAN’s Roy Francis

7:41 AM – Thursday, June 8, 2023

Legendary Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson, who turned a small Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), has died at the age of 93.

The death of Robertson was confirmed by his broadcasting network on Thursday, although no cause was given.

Robertson was born Marion Gordon “Pat” Robertson on March 1930 in Lexington, Virginia. His father had served as a United States Representative and Senator for Virginia for 36 years.

After he graduated from Washington and Lee University, he served as assistant adjutant of the 1st Marine Division in Korea. He received his law degree from Yale University Law School, where he also met his wife, Adelia “dede” Elmer who had passed in 2022 at the age of 94.

For more than 50 years, Robertson was a presence in the majority of American homes, known for his television show, the “700 Club.”

Robertson also founded Regent University, the evangelical Christian school in Virginia Beach, Operation Blessing, an international humanitarian organization, and the American Center for Law and Justice which serves to defend first Amendment rights of religious people.

As his influence and popularity soared, Robertson moved into politics and sought the GOP presidential nomination in 1988. During his campaign he had began the strategy of seeking and gaining the support of Iowa’s evangelical churches.

His strategy had helped make religion central to Republican Party politics.

Robertson also served as president of the Christian Coalition until he retired in 2001 to focus on ministerial work. Robertson had four children, 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren according to CBN.

