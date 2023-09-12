Escaped Pennsylvania Prisoner Armed With Stolen Rifle

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

9:10 AM – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Danelo Cavalcante has been spotted 12 days after his prison breakout. The escaped convicted murderer is now believed to be armed and dangerous.

On Monday, the convict was spotted around 10 p.m. He entered the garage of a Pennsylvania resident. It was there that he grabbed a .22-caliber rifle with a scope and a flashlight. The homeowner, who was in the garage at the time, used a pistol to shoot at Cavalcante. However, he missed and the escapee fled with the weapon in hand.

Authorities are urging all residents in the area to “lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors.”

The 34-year-old has been spotted multiple times since his escape. On Sunday, he passed a tightly guarded police perimeter in a stolen van. He drove 20 miles to two former co-workers he was seeking help from.

“I believe that his actions show that he’s desperate,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens stated. “I believe there was an opportunity to escape. I don’t think there was a lot of planning that went into that. Now he finds himself on the run.” “The fact that he has reached out to people with a very distant past connection tells me he doesn’t have a great network of support,” he added.

The convict escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania after he “crab walked” up a prison wall in the recreation yard. He was serving his life without parole sentence for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

