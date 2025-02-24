Eric Adams Announces Imminent Closure Of Roosevelt Hotel Migrant Shelter: ‘Saving Taxpayers Millions Of Dollars’

Dozens of recently arrived migrants to New York City camp outside of the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been made into a reception center, as they try to secure temporary housing on August 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:49 AM – Monday, February 24, 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that the migrant shelter at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan will be closing down in a couple of months.

“While we’re not done caring for those who come into our care, today marks another milestone in demonstrating the immense progress we have achieved in turning the corner on an unprecedented international humanitarian effort,” Adams stated on Monday.

“Now, thanks to the sound policy decisions of our team, we are able to announce the closure of this site and help even more asylum seekers take the next steps in their journeys as they envision an even brighter future, while simultaneously saving taxpayers millions of dollars,” he continued.

The latest announcement of the imminent shutdown of the migrant shelter in the Roosevelt Hotel is part of a larger campaign to shut down 53 migrant shelters in the city by June.

The historic Roosevelt Hotel has processed over 173,000 migrants since it reopened in 2023 “during the height of the international asylum seeker crisis, with the city receiving an average of 4,000 arrivals each week.”

The Roosevelt Hotel quickly became the largest shelter and processing facility in the city, as around 75% of the roughly 232,000 migrants flooding into the city have passed through the facility.

“The site has provided a variety of supportive services to migrants, including legal assistance, medical care, and reconnection services, as well as served as a humanitarian relief center for families with children,” Adams’ office stated. “In recent months, the average number of registrants has decreased to approximately 350 per week. Going forward, these intake functions and supportive services will now be integrated into other areas of the system.”

Adams’s office added that the city is currently caring for “fewer than 45,000 migrants,” which is “down from a high of 69,000 in January of 2024 and out of the more than 232,000 that have arrived in New York City seeking city services since the spring of 2022.”

“The planned transfer of intake functions from The Roosevelt Hotel to other areas within the system, alongside the planned closures of 53 other emergency shelter sites by June, reflects the dedicated efforts of the Adams administration to address an international crisis and to supporting asylum seekers as they pursue their path towards the American Dream.”

