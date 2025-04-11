Epstein Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Makes Appeal To SCOTUS

People gather to protest human trafficking at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse where the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is being held on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:25 PM – Friday, April 11, 2025

Deceased pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, has requested the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn her sex-trafficking conviction on Friday — claiming for a second time that she was shielded by a non-prosecution agreement.

58-year-old Maxwell vetted, groomed, and trafficked minors within Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. She was convicted in 2021 on five counts of aiding Epstein in his disturbing sex crimes.

Maxwell was occasionally in attendance during the times at which Epstein would sexually abuse the trafficked minors, according to the indictment. Additionally, she would also partake in the sex crimes as well.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence after a federal appeals court initially rejected her argument regarding a “non-prosecution agreement” she made with Epstein in 2007 — which she argued had barred her from prosecution.

Maxwell’s attorneys have since responded to the ruling, asserting that the Supreme Court needs to determine whether a non-prosecution agreement made in one district could be utilized in other districts.

“Despite the existence of a non-prosecution agreement promising in plain language that the United States would not prosecute any co-conspirator of Jeffery Epstein, the United States in fact prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell as a co-conspirator of Jeffery Epstein,” Maxwell’s attorney’s wrote.

Additionally, Maxwell’s attorneys argued that the Supreme Court should resolve the issue of the federal appeals court honoring non-prosecution arrangements regardless of the district.

“A defendant should be able to rely on a promise that the United States will not prosecute again, without being subject to a gotcha in some other jurisdiction that chooses to interpret that plain language promise in some other way.”

The New York Times reported in 2019 that a former Epstein employee working at one of his mansions said that Maxwell was the “lady of the house,” insinuating that she held the role of a “madam.”

A madam is typically an older woman who manages or operates an illegal brothel or other prostitution service. Their role entails ensuring organization, recruiting and overseeing “workers,” managing “appointments” and clientele, and handling payments, among other duties.

In addition, another anonymous individual who reportedly attended Epstein’s parties and gave information to the authorities had described Maxwell as Epstein’s “half ex-girlfriend, half employee, half best friend, and fixer.”

Epstein had ties to numerous high-profile figures, including former Democrat President Bill Clinton, the Royal Family’s Prince Andrew, former CEO of Victoria’s Secret Leslie Wexner, and former Harvard Law professor and lawyer Alan Dershowitz — though Dershowitz has denied the allegations and has countersued Virginia Giuffre following her claims.

Giuffre claims that she was recruited by Maxwell while she was working as a locker room attendant at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. However, after a slew of prior media reports suggested that Trump was partly responsible for the sex crimes, and that he had facilitated Giuffre’s underage sexual abuse through his club, Giuffre asserted that she did not believe that Trump had ever participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring — according to unsealed court documents.

“I don’t think Donald Trump participated in anything,” Giuffre stated in a 2016 deposition. “I never saw or witnessed Donald Trump participate in those acts…”

Trump also maintains that he never once attended the notorious island.

“He had some nice assets that he’d throw around like islands, but a lot of big people went to that island. But fortunately, I was not one of them,” Trump said previously.

The GOP president previously stated that he would have “no problem” releasing all of the Epstein files, as the “first phase” was already released by Attorney General Pam Bondi in February.

Meanwhile, Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) recently made an appearance on “The Matt Gaetz Show” on One America News (OAN), where she expressed her frustration with the DOJ’s refusal to provide a timeline for the second additional release of the rest of the Epstein files.

“The one thing I have been very frustrated with Matt, is that I have tried to obtain the Jeffery Epstein files, I have been contacting the Department of Justice, I’ve even chased down the FBI and I keep getting the same thing, ‘We are reviewing documents,’” she stated on Monday on OAN.

“I’m going to continue to put pressure on the DOJ to release that information. Look, there’s bad people that haven’t been charged for doing really horrible things with underage people,” she continued.

Gaetz then interjected, asking: “Has the DOJ given you a timeline on that?” to which Luna responded: “No.”

“In fact, I haven’t gotten any information from the DOJ,” she added.

Maxwell is currently incarcerated in a Tallahassee prison, and she is eligible for release in 2037.

