Eminem Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter To Ramaswamy Campaign Demanding Him To Stop Playing His Music

11:07 AM – Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Eminem has reportedly revoked permission from GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to use his music on the campaign trail after the Republican hopeful made waves for rapping his songs in public.

At the Iowa State Fair in early August, Ramaswamy sang a verse of Eminem’s 2002 hit song “Lose Yourself.”

The Eminem song began playing as Ramaswamy finished up his “Fair-Side Chat” with Governor Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) while he signed autographs on stage.

The song from the Eminem-starring film “8 Mile,” according to Ramaswamy, is his go-to “walkout song” for the presidential campaign trail.

Marshall B. Mathers III, who goes by the stage name Eminem, took issue with the Republican candidate utilizing his music in public settings.

“Rapper Eminem has objected to Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy using his music on the campaign trail,” the press reported. “A representative for the music licenser BMI informed Ramaswamy’s campaign earlier this month the candidate can no longer use Eminem’s music.”

Licenser BMI will “consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement, for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

“Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady,” said a spokesman for Ramaswamy.

