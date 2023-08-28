Elton John Hospitalized After Fall

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Harlequins)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:10 AM – Monday, August 28, 2023

Musician Elton John has been hospitalized in France after falling down at his property.

On Sunday night, the 76-year-old suffered a “slip” at his residence in Mont Boron, France and he was then reportedly taken to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco.

A representative for the famous musician told the press in a statement that his visit to the hospital was just a precaution and that the entertainer is now back home and healthy as of Monday morning.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the statement said. “Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

After completing his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July, Elton had been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

The “Rocket Man” singer also suffered another fall back in 2021, causing him to push back the remainder of his ongoing tour to the most recent date in 2023.

According to reports, the 2021 fall left his hip in “considerable pain and discomfort.” Despite physiotherapy and other professional treatment, Elton still has limited movement and will most likely need surgery.

This last tour was said to be Elton’s retirement from performing live, but he has not yet stated whether he might do one-off live performances in the future.

