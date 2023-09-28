Elon Musk Supports Border Wall, Says Migrants Should Have ‘Evidence’ They Need Asylum

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

12:38 PM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

Elon Musk asserted that he is in support of a Mexico-United States border wall and says migrants need to show evidence in order to receive asylum.

On Wednesday, the SpaceX CEO responded to a thread on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the United States does in fact need a reliable wall and that the country should begin requiring immigrants to present a “shred of evidence” to claim asylum.

“We actually do need a wall, and we need to require people to have some shred of evidence to claim asylum to enter, as everyone is doing that,” Musk said. “It’s a hack that you can literally Google to know exactly what to say!”

The X CEO joined an online conversation that touched on a statement by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who in the previous thread was discussing the border crisis amid the possible government shutdown.

“But if you paid attention last night to what happened to the border yesterday, 11,000 people came across illegally. That’s 50,000 in just the last five days,” McCarthy told reporters in the posted video. “And you’ve got the governor of New York and the governor of Massachusetts declaring a state of emergency. The president can take action, the presidency can do something here that would really keep the government open but at the same time secure our border.”

The billionaire responded to McCarthy’s claims, saying that the border issues are “a severe crisis.”

“The border needs to be secured. This is not a partisan issue — even the elected Democrat Party leaders of New York are saying this is a severe crisis,” Musk said. “Will find out more when I visit Eagle Pass maybe as soon as tomorrow.”

Musk then proceeded to state that he will be visiting Eagle Pass, Texas, this week “to see what’s going on for [himself]” after he spoke to a state congressman who called the humanitarian crisis at the border “a serious issue.”

According to reports, at least 11,000 illegal immigrants reportedly crossed into the U.S. from Mexico from Sunday to Monday alone, making it the “single highest day in recent memory.”

