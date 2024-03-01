Elon Musk Sues OpenAI And CEO Sam Altman Over Breach Of Contract

(Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging they put profit before humanity.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday with a San Francisco court, Musk’s lawyers claimed the billionaire was approached in 2015 by Altman and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, which resulted in coming to an agreement to create a non-profit lab that would develop artificial general intelligence for the “benefit of humanity.”

The filed lawsuit claimed that Musk, who walked away from OpenAI in 2018, was a “moving force’ behind the creation of OpenAI and supplied most of the funding in the early years. Microsoft is now the biggest investor in the company after they agreed to a deal in 2020.

The lawsuit also claimed OpenAI is now developing artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is a theoretical form of AI that can perform tasks above a human level of intelligence for profit rather than the benefit of humankind.

Additionally, Musk’s lawyers said in the lawsuit that OpenAI’s focus on maximizing profits for Microsoft breaks that agreement.

“Under its new Board, it is not just developing but is actually refining an AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity,” the filing said.

“OpenAI Inc has been transformed into a closed-source, de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft. Under its new board, it is not just developing but is actually refining an AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity,” the lawsuit alleges.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT debuted in November 2022. It has now become the fastest-growing consumer application in history and paved the way for other rival chatbots to be developed from companies such as Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft.

Microsoft’s deal with OpenAI has been under fire by rivals in the U.S., the EU and the UK.

