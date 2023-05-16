Elon Musk says George Soros ‘hates humanity’

SpaceX founder Elon Musk addresses members of the media during a press conference announcing new developments of the Crew Dragon reusable spacecraft, at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California on October 10, 2019. (Photo by Philip Pacheco / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

12:31 PM – Tuesday, May 16, 2023

On Monday, Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, criticized fellow billionaire George Soros, setting off an internet uproar about the liberal financier’s influence in American politics.

Republican criticism of Soros increased when it was discovered that he has supported a number of left-leaning district attorneys around the country. More recently, Soros has come under fire for giving more than one million dollars to an organization connected to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor who oversaw the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Musk openly denounced Soros, likening him to the X-Men comic book series villain “Magneto,” in his remarks.

According to independent writer Brian Krassnestein, who backed Soros, the Hungarian-American millionaire had survived the Holocaust like Magneto. Soros and his family who are jewish, escaped persecution during World War II by obtaining false identity papers which hid their background.

Musk retorted that Krassenstein was gravely mistaken to think that Soros just wants what is good for humanity.

