Elon Musk Reveals He Had A Third Child With Grimes In Biography

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:29 PM – Sunday, September 9, 2023

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that he had a third child with Grimes in a new biography that was recently reviewed by a literary critic. The book has not yet been released to the public.

Advertisement

According to a book review published on Saturday by the New York Times, Musk’s soon-to-be-released biography, “Elon Musk,” dishes out how the CEO secretly welcomed a third child named “Techno Mechanicus” with artist Claire Elise Bouche, known as Grimes.

The child has reportedly been given the nickname “Tau.”

It is still unclear whether the tech mogul’s biography, which is set to be released on Tuesday, Sept. 12th, will include other details about the child’s birth, such as their age or where they were born.

Earlier this week, Grimes pleaded with Musk to see her son in a since-deleted tweet.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” she wrote. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35, also have two more children. A son named X AE A-XII (“X”), 3, and a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael (“Y”). “X” was born in May 2020, and “Y” was delivered through surrogacy in December 2021.

The couple’s three-year relationship reportedly ended only a few months after their daughter was born.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told the press at the time. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Musk has six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson in addition to his three children with Grimes. He also had twins with Shivon Zillis in 2021 right before the birth of “Y”.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts