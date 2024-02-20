Elon Musk Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures after a speech at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:55 PM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Billionaire Elon Musk has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker Marius Nilsen, who cited Musk’s efforts in championing free speech.

Advertisement

Nilsen, the MP for Norway’s libertarian Progress Party, nominated the Tesla founder for his “adamant defense of dialogue, free speech and [enabling] the possibility to express one’s views” in a “continuously more polarized world.”

Musk’s other companies, such as SpaceX, Neuralink, and Tesla, were also contributing factors to his nomination.

“The multitude of tech companies Musk has founded, owns or runs, aimed at bettering societies, increasing knowledge of both earth and space, in addition to enabling communication and connectivity globally… has helped make the world a more connected and safer place,” he continued.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, a group who decides the winner of the prestigious honor, only accepts nominations from government officials and individuals in academia.

Notable past winners include Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, and Jimmy Carter. In 2023, Narges Mohammadi, a Iranian human rights activist, took home the prize.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!