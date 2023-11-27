Elon Musk, Netanyahu Tour Israel After October 7th Hamas Massacre

In this handout image provided by the GPO, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) takes Elon Musk (L) on a tour of Kibbutz Kfar Aza after the October 7th Massacre took place there, on November 27, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. Billionaire and boss of the social network X, Elon Musk, travelled to Israel during the truce between Israel and Hamas. Musk is due to speak with Israeli President Isaac Herzog about the online fight against anti-Semitism. (Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO) Handout via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:10 AM – Monday, November 27, 2023

Elon Musk visited Israel in order to view the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attacks that took place on October 7th.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted the Tesla CEO on Monday, showing the devastating aftermath at Kibbutz Kfar Gaza, which is an Israeli community that borders Gaza.

Musk, wearing a bulletproof vest, joined Netanyahu and other officials for a walkthrough of the battered community where 1,200 Israelis were killed in a single day by the Islamic terrorist organization Hamas.

Additionally, during Musk’s visit, he met with families of the victims, heard from local community leaders, and saw the area’s destruction firsthand.

Musk also went into numerous family homes, where they further detailed the tragedy that took place as well as the heroic individuals who risked their own lives to save more vulnerable locals, according to Netanyahu’s office.

Netanyahu and Musk also participated in a live chat on Musk’s social media platform X (Twitter), discussing a wide range of topics regarding the war and artificial intelligence (A.I.).

In the later portion of the tour, Musk is reportedly scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, and other representatives of hostage families.

The visit by Musk comes after he has faced online criticism for “allowing anti-Semitism on his social media platform,” and he has also been accused of agreeing with a sentiment that claimed some Jewish communities have promoted the hatred of White people.

Musk has since denied these claims.

The billionaire responded to the accusations, saying “Nothing could be further from the truth,” and has announced accounts will be suspended on X that promote genocide of any kind.

Meanwhile, both Netanyahu and the opposition, Hamas, have said that they will continue warfare against one another after the temporary truce expires.

