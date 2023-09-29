Elon Musk Live Streams From Southern Border, Discussing Migration Crisis

An aerial view of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, wearing a black Stetson hat, livestreaming while visiting the Texas-Mexico border on September 28, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Musk toured the border along the bank of the Rio Grande with Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) to see firsthand the ongoing migrant crisis, which he has called a “serious issue.” (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:45 PM – Friday, September 29, 2023

Elon Musk live-streamed his visit to the Texas-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, giving viewers a glimpse of the area with the ongoing migrant crisis.

On Thursday, the Tesla CEO visited the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas and posted videos on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, showing the area and speaking with local Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-Texas).

Gonzales took Musk on a tour of buildings near Eagle Pass and Musk responded to his explanation of how folks are concerned about their safety by saying it’s “like a ‘Breaking Bad’ situation.”

The congressman blamed the “bad situation all the way around” on the Biden administration for the growing influx of migrants at the southern border.

“A large part of it is because the administration is attracting these folks to come knowing full well … it’s a dead end road that they’re going down,” Gonzales said.

As Musk inquired to Gonzales about his solution, Gonzales stated he believes that the forthcoming government shutdown is an excellent opportunity to design a bipartisan solution, which could affect many activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Another video posted to X by the CEO showed a discussion over the border crisis.

Musk, who was born in South Africa, said he is “extremely pro-immigrant,” but we should not be allowing those who break the law into the country.

“As an immigrant to the United States I’m extremely pro immigrant,” said Musk. “By the same token, we should not be allowing people into the country if they are breaking the law.”

The X CEO brought up the flood of migrants to New York City staging that the city is buckling under the weight of the influx of people.

