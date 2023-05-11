Elon Musk hires new Twitter CEO

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

OAN Roy Francis

1:34 PM – Thursday, May 11, 2023

Elon Musk tweeted out that he has hired a new CEO for Twitter on Thursday.

Musk said that the new CEO will be starting in approximately six weeks, at which time he will transition to being Executive Chair, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the social media platform. He will also be overseeing product, software and sysops.

The billionaire has been acting as Twitter’s CEO since he bought the platform in October 2022 for $44 billion. In December, he posted a poll to Twitter asking users whether he should step down as head of Twitter, saying he will abide by the results.

When the poll concluded, 57.5% of participants voted yes, and Musk then added that he will resign as CEO as soon as he finds someone to replace him.

Even though no further details about the new CEO were given, Musk seems to have remained true to his word, and will be stepping down as CEO.

