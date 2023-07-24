Elon Changes Twitter Logo to ‘X’

A photo illustration of the new Twitter logo on July 24, 2023 in London, England. Elon Musk has revealed today a new logo for Twitter, which constitutes the letter ‘X’ as part of a rebrand of the company. (Photo Illustration by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

11:08 AM – Monday, July 24, 2023

Early Monday, Twitter owner Elon Musk changed the blue bird logo on the platform to a black and white “X,” in an effort to rebrand the social media platform.

Advertisement

The logo was projected on Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco on Monday morning. Twitter also changed its official account on the platform to be called “X.” A day earlier, the URL “X.com” began to automatically redirect users to Twitter.

“Our headquarters tonight,” Musk wrote in a tweet with the new “X” logo projected onto the building’s exterior.

The move comes three months after Twitter informed its partners that it will conduct business under the name X Corp. in all official communications. An April 4th court filing in California stated that the name Twitter Inc. “no longer exists.”

Musk had intended to change the company’s name and logo since first acquiring Twitter in October 2022.

The logo change marks a new era for the platform since Musk’s purchase last year. Musk has had aspirations of a super app that offers a variety of services from online banking to video messaging.

“X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything,” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote Sunday on Twitter.

Musk’s vision of an “everything app” has been compared to the Chinese platform WeChat.

“He wants to create an app similar to how WeChat is used in China, where it’s part of the fabric of day-to-day life. You use it to communicate, to consume news, to buy things, to pay your rent, to book appointments with your doctor and even to pay fines,” Ashlee Vance, the author of Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, told NPR in an interview.

Musk confirmed over the weekend that he wanted to move away from the light blue color scheme to a black-and-white themed platform. He also stated that he wanted to get rid of “all the birds.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts